NYT Wordle #1648 Hints, Answers Today – December 23, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1648 for December 23, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1648 Hints for December 23, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letters.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer contains 1 vowel.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: shimmer, sparkle, gleam, and twinkle.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1648 Answer and Meaning (December 23, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1648 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1648 is GLINT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1648 is . Meaning: A small flash of light, especially as reflected from a shiny surface.

Today’s word was a refreshing choice that evokes a sense of sudden brightness and discovery. It is a sharp, crisp term that perfectly captures that brief second when light hits a surface just right, making it feel both energetic and elusive. While it is a common enough term, its specific structure makes it a satisfying find for anyone looking to add a bit of luster to their vocabulary. I would rate this 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1647

