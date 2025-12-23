NYT Wordle #1649 Hints, Answers Today – December 24, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1649 for December 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1649 Hints for December 24, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter L.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: include reel, bobbin, spindle, and cylinder.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1649 Answer and Meaning (December 24, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1649 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1649 is SPOOL .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1649 is . Meaning: A cylindrical device on which thread, wire, or film is wound for storage or use.

Today’s Word was a charmingly nostalgic choice that feels deeply connected to craftsmanship and old-school media. It’s the kind of word that reminds one of a quiet afternoon spent sewing or the rhythmic whirring of a projector in a darkened theater. While the double-letter structure in the center can sometimes be a hurdle for solvers, the commonality of the consonants makes it a fair and satisfying puzzle to unravel. I’d rate this puzzle 3.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1648

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1648 is