NYT Wordle #1650 Hints, Answers Today – December 25, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1650 for December 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1650 Hints for December 25, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: crystal, polyhedron, spectrum-producer, and optical glass.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1650 Answer and Meaning (December 25, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1650 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1650 is PRISM .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1650 is . Meaning: A transparent optical element with flat, polished surfaces that refracts light into a spectrum.

Today’s Word was a sharp, geometric challenge that felt both scientific and elegant. It evokes imagery of white light splitting into a vibrant rainbow, making it a visually stimulating solution for any player. While the presence of only a single vowel might trip some people up during their initial guesses, the combination of consonants creates a satisfyingly solid and classic structure. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

