NYT Wordle #1651 Hints, Answers Today – December 26, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1651 for December 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1651 Hints for December 26, 2025

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter D.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: velocity, pace, momentum, and haste.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1651 Answer and Meaning (December 26, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1651 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1651 is SPEED .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1651 is . Meaning: The rate at which someone or something is able to move or operate.

Today’s Word was a classic example of a “double-letter trap” that often keeps players on their toes. While the starting and ending consonants are very common in the English language, the consecutive vowels in the center require a bit of strategic guessing to uncover early. It is a word that perfectly encapsulates the modern era, fast-paced and constantly moving, making it a fitting, if somewhat straightforward, addition to the Wordle archives. It didn’t provide too much of a struggle for seasoned solvers, but it certainly required a quick mind to narrow down the possibilities efficiently. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1650

