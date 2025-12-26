NYT Wordle #1652 Hints, Answers Today – December 27, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1652 for December 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1652 Hints for December 27, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter B.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: include group, set, collection, and lot.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1652 Answer and Meaning (December 27, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1652 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1652 is BATCH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1652 is . Meaning: A quantity of goods or people produced or dealt with at one time.

Today’s Word was a satisfyingly common term that often brings to mind the warm aroma of freshly baked cookies or the organized processing of digital data. While the combination of letters at the end can sometimes be tricky for players who haven’t narrowed down the consonant clusters, it feels like a fair and grounded choice. It represents the idea of collective efficiency, reminding us that things are often better handled together rather than one by one. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1651

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1651 is