NYT Wordle #1653 Hints, Answers Today – December 28, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1653 for December 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1653 Hints for December 28, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter A.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: prior, superior, father, and monk.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1653 Answer and Meaning (December 28, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1653 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1653 is ABBOT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1653 is . Meaning: A man who holds the position of head or superior in a monastery or abbey.

Today’s word was a fascinating choice that leans into ecclesiastical history and hierarchical leadership. From a gameplay perspective, the double consonant in the middle can be a bit of a trap for those who haven’t locked in the surrounding letters early on. It carries an air of quiet authority and tradition, evoking images of ancient stone corridors and scholarly devotion. While it isn’t a common everyday term, it’s a solid, classic noun that provides a satisfying moment once those center letters click into place. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1652

