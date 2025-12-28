NYT Wordle #1654 Hints, Answers Today – December 29, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1654 for December 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1654 Hints for December 29, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: produce, crop, harvest, and result.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1654 Answer and Meaning (December 29, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1654 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1654 is FRUIT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1654 is . Meaning: The seed-bearing structure in flowering plants formed from the ovary after flowering.

Today’s Word was a refreshing and vibrant choice for a daily puzzle. It evokes images of colorful markets and healthy snacks, reminding us of nature’s bounty and the rewards that come from growth. While it might seem straightforward, its botanical definition often sparks friendly debates about whether certain garden staples truly belong in this category or are technically vegetables. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1653

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1653 is