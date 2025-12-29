NYT Wordle #1655 Hints, Answers Today – December 30, 2025

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1655 for December 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1655 Hints for December 30, 2025

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter D.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: ornamentation, furnishing, embellishment, and adornment.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1655 Answer and Meaning (December 30, 2025)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1655 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1655 is DECOR .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1655 is . Meaning: It refers to the style and arrangement of furnishings and decorations within a room or building.

Today’s Word was a stylish choice that reminds us how the environment around us can truly shift our mood. It’s the kind of word that feels both sophisticated and practical, often discussed when one wants to breathe new life into a living space or establish a specific aesthetic. While the letter combination wasn’t particularly tricky, it is always a pleasant, high-frequency term to see in the daily puzzle. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1654

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1654 is