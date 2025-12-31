NYT Wordle #1657 Hints, Answers Today – January 1, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1657 for January 1, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1657 Hints for January 1, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: allegory, myth, legend, and parable.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1657 Answer and Meaning (January 1, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1657 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1657 is FABLE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1657 is . Meaning: A short story, typically featuring animals as characters, that conveys a moral lesson.

Today’s Word was a delight to uncover, bringing to mind the classic stories often shared to teach us right from wrong. It carries a certain whimsical, timeless quality that feels both educational and imaginative. The structure of the word is elegant for a five-letter entry, offering a gentle reminder of the power of brief, moral-driven storytelling that has been passed down through generations. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



