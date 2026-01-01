NYT Wordle #1658 Hints, Answers Today – January 2, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1658 for January 2, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1658 Hints for January 2, 2026

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: evidence, validation, verification, and testimony.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1658 Answer and Meaning (January 2, 2026)

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1658 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1658 is PROOF .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1658 is . Meaning: Evidence or argument establishing a fact or the truth of a statement.

Today’s Word was a satisfyingly robust choice for a puzzle, emphasizing the importance of certainty and substantiation. It carries a sense of finality and truth, serving as the ultimate goal in both scientific inquiry and logical debate. While it isn’t overly complex in its structure, its presence in the grid provides a firm foundation for the day’s solve and reminds us that some things are simply undeniable once they are established. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1657

