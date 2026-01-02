NYT Wordle #1659 Hints, Answers Today – January 3, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1659 for January 3, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1659 Hints for January 3, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: lute, chordophone, and stringed instrument.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1659 Answer and Meaning (January 3, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1659 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1659 is SITAR .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1659 is . Meaning: A long-necked Indian lute with a resonance chamber made from a gourd, used primarily in classical music.

Today’s Word was a beautifully melodic choice that evokes a sense of deep cultural tradition and intricate craftsmanship. It represents a complex soundscape often associated with meditative and classical performances, making it a sophisticated and resonant addition to any puzzle. While the term is specific to the world of music and South Asian heritage, its global recognition makes it a fair yet slightly challenging find for the average solver. It’s a harmonious reminder of how diverse and artful the English lexicon can be when borrowing from other rich traditions. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1658

