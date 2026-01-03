NYT Wordle #1660 Hints, Answers Today – January 4, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1660 for January 4, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1660 Hints for January 4, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: group, crew, gathering, and squad.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1660 Answer and Meaning (January 4, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1660 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1660 is POSSE .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1660 is . Meaning: A group of people who have a common characteristic or are gathered together for a shared purpose.

Today’s word was a refreshing change of pace, blending a touch of Old West law enforcement history with modern, casual slang. It carries a sense of unity and collective strength, implying that the individual is backed by a loyal community. While the double-letter structure might trip up some players early in their guesses, the word itself feels energetic and communal, serving as a great reminder of the power found in numbers. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1659

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1659 is