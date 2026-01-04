NYT Wordle #1661 Hints, Answers Today – January 5, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1661 for January 5, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1661 Hints for January 5, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowel in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: yearling, foal, nag, and colt (though specifically female).

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1661 Answer and Meaning (January 5, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1661 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1661 is FILLY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1661 is . Meaning: A young female horse, usually under the age of four.

Today’s Word was a charming and spirited addition to the puzzle rotation. It carries a sense of youthful energy and grace, evoking images of open fields and the natural elegance of the equestrian world. While the double-letter structure can sometimes trip up players who are hunting for unique consonants, the word itself feels refreshing and provides a nice challenge for those who might not be familiar with specialized animal terminology. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1660

