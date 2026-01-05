NYT Wordle #1662 Hints, Answers Today – January 6, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1662 for January 6, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1662 Hints for January 6, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter H.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter O.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: energy, vigor, vitality, pizzazz, and enthusiasm.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1662 Answer and Meaning (January 6, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1662 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1662 is OOMPH .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1662 is . Meaning: A quality of being exciting, energetic, or physically attractive.

Today’s Word was a delightful departure from more mundane vocabulary, offering a punchy and phonetic representation of charisma. It is the kind of word that feels tactile when spoken, perfectly capturing that elusive “extra something” that elevates the ordinary to the extraordinary. While its double-vowel start might trip up players who rely on more traditional consonant-heavy openers, it serves as a great reminder of how expressive and playful the English language can be when describing human vitality. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.



