NYT Wordle #1663 Hints, Answers Today – January 7, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1663 for January 7, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1663 Hints for January 7, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter N.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter P.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: hickory nut, drupe, edible nut, and seed.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1663 Answer and Meaning (January 7, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1663 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1663 is PECAN .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1663 is . Meaning: A smooth brown nut with an edible kernel that grows on a large hickory tree native to North America.

Today’s word was a delightful, crunchy challenge that evokes a sense of warmth and traditional baking. It sits in that perfect sweet spot for a puzzle, common enough to be recognizable to most, yet its specific vowel placement can occasionally trip up a solver who is focused on more frequent letter patterns. It’s a rich, earthy word that feels particularly satisfying to uncover, especially if you have a penchant for Southern cuisine or holiday desserts. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

