NYT Wordle #1665 Hints, Answers Today – January 9, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1665 for January 9, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1665 Hints for January 9, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter E.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: octave, ogdoad, octad, and eightsome.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1665 Answer and Meaning (January 9, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1665 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1665 is EIGHT .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1665 is . Meaning: The number equivalent to the product of two and four; one more than seven.

Today’s Wordle was a refreshingly solid choice that relies heavily on a specific consonant cluster which often trips up players in the final positions. While the word itself is foundational to our counting system and everyday logic, its structure, specifically the silent components in the middle, can make the deduction process feel like a bit of a mathematical puzzle. It is a sturdy, even-tempered word that provides a satisfying “click” once that final vowel-consonant sequence is locked into place. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1664

