NYT Wordle #1666 Hints, Answers Today – January 10, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1666 for January 10, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1666 Hints for January 10, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: frenzied, hysterical, insane, and uncontrolled.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1666 Answer and Meaning (January 10, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1666 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1666 is MANIC .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1666 is . Meaning: Affected by or exhibiting extremely wild, energetic, or erratic behavior.

Today’s Word was a high-energy challenge that perfectly captures the feeling of a chaotic or overly busy morning. It is a vibrant choice for a puzzle because it uses a less common ending letter, which likely tripped up players who were hunting for more frequent suffixes like “-ED” or “-ER.” There is a certain electric intensity to this word that makes it feel both frantic and strangely focused all at once. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1665

