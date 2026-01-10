NYT Wordle #1667 Hints, Answers Today – January 11, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1667 for January 11, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1667 Hints for January 11, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter K.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter Q.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: particle, element, unit, and component.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1667 Answer and Meaning (January 11, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1667 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1667 is QUARK .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1667 is . Meaning: A fundamental constituent of matter and an elementary particle that carries a fractional electric charge.

Today’s word was a fascinating departure from common vocabulary, leaning heavily into the realm of theoretical physics. It is a deceptively difficult solve due to its rare opening letter and the specific vowel-heavy structure required to support it. While it may feel obscure to some, there is a certain elegance in how such a small, fundamental concept can challenge even the most seasoned wordplay enthusiasts. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



