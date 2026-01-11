NYT Wordle #1668 Hints, Answers Today – January 12, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1668 for January 12, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1668 Hints for January 12, 2026

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter L.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter T.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: examination, hearing, ordeal, and test.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1668 Answer and Meaning (January 12, 2026)

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1668 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1668 is TRIAL .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1668 is . Meaning: A formal examination of evidence by a judge, or a test of the performance and qualities of something.

Today’s word was a bit of a tricky one for many, as it carries a dual weight of both legal seriousness and personal endurance. It feels structurally solid with its common consonants, yet it can be frustratingly elusive if you don’t pin down the vowels early on. It is the kind of word that perfectly mirrors the experience of the game itself—a process of testing and error until the final truth is revealed. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.



Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1667

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1667 is