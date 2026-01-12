NYT Wordle #1669 Hints, Answers Today – January 13, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1669 for January 13, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1669 Hints for January 13, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter O.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter G.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: stew, soup, chowder, and medley.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1669 Answer and Meaning (January 13, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1669 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1669 is GUMBO .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1669 is . Meaning: A flavorful Cajun or Creole soup or stew thickened with okra or a roux and typically containing meat or shellfish

Today’s word was a savory delight that brings a certain warmth and cultural richness to the grid. It feels like a hearty choice for a puzzle, evoking imagery of slow-simmered flavors and deep, soulful traditions from the American South. While the final vowel might catch some players off guard, the combination of letters makes for a satisfying solve that is as robust and textured as the dish itself. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1668

