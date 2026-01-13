NYT Wordle #1670 Hints, Answers Today – January 14, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1670 for January 14, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1670 Hints for January 14, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 3 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter A.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter D.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: elude, shun, escape, and bypass

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1670 Answer and Meaning (January 14, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1670 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1670 is AVOID .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1670 is . Meaning: To stay away from or prevent someone or something from happening.

Today’s word was a bit of a strategic challenge for many players due to its heavy vowel concentration right at the start. While the letters themselves are common, the structure can be tricky if your initial guesses focus too heavily on consonants. It’s a classic example of a word that rewards players who prioritize identifying vowel placement early in their solve. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1669

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1669 is