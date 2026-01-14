NYT Wordle #1671 Hints, Answers Today – January 15, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1671 for January 15, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1671 Hints for January 15, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter M.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: gorge, abyss, ravine, and fissure

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1671 Answer and Meaning (January 15, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1671 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1671 is CHASM .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1671 is . Meaning: A deep fissure in the earth, rock, or another surface, or a profound difference between people, viewpoints, or feelings.

Today’s word was a refreshing challenge that evokes a sense of vast, intimidating space. It is a powerful term that functions beautifully both in a literal, geological sense and as a poignant metaphor for a divide that feels impossible to bridge. While it isn’t a particularly rare word, its unique consonant-heavy ending can be a bit of a “trap” for players who are used to more common suffixes, making it a sophisticated and satisfying find for the day. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1670

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle or are simply living in a different time zone, the answer for Wordle #1670 is