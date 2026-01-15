NYT Wordle #1672 Hints, Answers Today – January 16, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1672 for January 16, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1672 Hints for January 16, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 1 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter R.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: speeder, driver, competitor, marathoner, and sprinter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1672 Answer and Meaning (January 16, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1672 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1672 is RACER .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1672 is . Meaning: A person or thing that competes in a contest of speed.

Today’s word was a brisk and energetic challenge that felt very forward-moving. It’s a term that evokes a sense of urgency and competition, perfectly capturing the spirit of someone who is always striving to reach the finish line first. While the internal vowel structure is relatively common, the framing of the word with the same letter at both the start and the end adds a sleek, symmetrical quality to the solve. It is a sharp, punchy noun that rewards players who look for patterns of motion and high-velocity pursuits. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

Answer to Yesterday’s NYT Wordle #1671

