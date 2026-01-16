NYT Wordle #1673 Hints, Answers Today – January 17, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1673 for January 17, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1673 Hints for January 17, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter Y.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter F.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: blazing, burning, passionate, and impetuous.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1673 Answer and Meaning (January 17, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1673 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1673 is FIERY .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1673 is . Meaning: Consisting of fire or burning strongly and brightly, or having a passionate and quick-tempered nature.

Today’s Word was a vibrant challenge that captures both physical intensity and emotional depth. It is the kind of word that feels “alive” on the page, successfully bridging the gap between a literal chemical reaction and the spark of human temperament. While its ending follows a common five-letter pattern, the specific placement of the vowels in the middle can be a bit of a trick for players who haven’t locked down the opening consonants early in their attempts. It’s a bold, spirited choice for a daily puzzle that leaves a lasting impression. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



