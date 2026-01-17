NYT Wordle #1674 Hints, Answers Today – January 18, 2026

NYT Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there, played by millions of players daily. If your guessing game is strong and you can correctly predict words with limited chances, then you should try your hand at Wordle. You get six chances to predict a five-letter word, so there are more than enough guesses to get things right. However, if you are still stuck or need some help, here are the clues and answers for Today’s NYT Wordle #1674 for January 18, 2026.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1674 Hints for January 18, 2026

Here are some hints to help you

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.1 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has 0 repeated letter.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.2 Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels in it.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.3 Ending: Today’s Wordle answer ends with the letter C.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.4 Starting: Today’s Wordle answer begins with the letter S.

Click to Reveal Wordle Hint No.5 Synonyms: rhus, spice, shrub, and condiment.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s NYT Wordle #1674 Answer and Meaning (January 18, 2026)

Here is the answer to Today’s Wordle:

Click to Reveal NYT Wordle #1674 Answer and Meaning Answer: The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1674 is SUMAC .

The five-letter word for today’s Wordle #1674 is . Meaning: A shrub or small tree of the cashew family, or the dried and ground berries of this plant used as a tangy spice in cooking.

Today’s word was a refreshing departure from common vocabulary, offering a delightful challenge for those who enjoy the intersection of botany and culinary arts. It is the type of word that feels sophisticated yet grounded, likely tripping up players who favor more conventional consonant-vowel patterns. While it may not be a household term for everyone, its inclusion serves as a sharp reminder of the rich diversity of the English language and the vibrant flavors found in global cuisine. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.



How did you like today’s Wordle puzzle?

