Obsidian Knight RPG Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Obsidian Knight RPG codes on October 23rd, 2025.

Obsidian Knight RPG is the perfect classic role-playing game, with its side-scrolling format and not having to do much, except upgrade your character and press continue whenever it pops up. However, getting the right upgrades requires Orbs and Gold. While you can farm them by staying consistent, there is an easier way to get them. This article provides the latest Obsidian Knight RPG codes to help you redeem various rewards and freebies to stay ahead in the game.

All Active Obsidian Knight RPG Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes that can be redeemed to get various freebies in the game. Make sure to use these codes before they expire.

DUNGEON2025 – Redeem for 120 Obsidian Orbs and 1,000 Gold

– Redeem for 120 Obsidian Orbs and 1,000 Gold OBSIDIANACT2 – Redeem for freebies

All Expired Obsidian Knight RPG Codes

Various game codes have expired or are inactive and can no longer be redeemed to get any rewards. We have listed them below for you to check out.

VIPGIFT2025

KNIGHT100

BATTLEBOOST

FREEKNIGHT

HOLIDAYGEMS

WINTERBOOST

How to Redeem Obsidian Knight RPG Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions below to claim all the rewards.

Launch Obsidian Knight RPG on your device. Click on the gear icon on the top-left side of the screen to open the Settings. On Android, look for the Redeem button at the bottom and click on it. On iOS, look for the Credits button and click it three times. Type or paste an active code in the empty text box. Tap the OK button to redeem the code.

Where to Get More Codes For the Game

The best way to get your hands on the latest and active codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update the list whenever a new code is released or an existing one expires. On the other hand, you can also follow the publisher’s various social media to keep track of everything new. We have linked them all below for you to check out.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. Make sure to redeem the codes while they last and obtain all the rewards that they have to offer.