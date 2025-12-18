Octordle #1425 Hints And Answers Today: December 19, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1425 answers for December 19, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1425 Hints For December 19, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 4 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are G, E, T, E, E, L, S, L

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, P, T, S, W, D, C, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1425 Answers For December 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1425:

Click to reveal Octordle #1425 Answers for December 19, 2025 Word 1: TYING

TYING Word 2: PASTE

PASTE Word 3: TAUNT

TAUNT Word 4: SEGUE

SEGUE Word 5: WHILE

WHILE Word 6: DWELL

DWELL Word 7: CLASS

CLASS Word 8: SNAIL

I worked through this set at a steady pace, with a balanced vowel count that made crossings reliable and several doubled-letter entries providing helpful anchors without giving too much away. The mix of starting letters kept the solve feeling varied, while the endings created a subtle rhythm that emerged as the grid filled in. Nothing felt obscure or forced, and the challenge stayed comfortably even throughout, so overall it was a fair and pleasant solve and I would rate it 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1425 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 19, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 19, 2025: Word 1: BLOWN

BLOWN Word 2: FANCY

FANCY Word 3: HARRY

HARRY Word 4: FROST

FROST Word 5: SOLVE

SOLVE Word 6: EQUAL

EQUAL Word 7: TALLY

TALLY Word 8: ENJOY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1425 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1425 for December 19, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 19, 2025 Word 1: CHAFF

CHAFF Word 2: REEDY

REEDY Word 3: CREED

CREED Word 4: TRUNK

TRUNK Word 5: SCOFF

SCOFF Word 6: CROCK

CROCK Word 7: STINK

STINK Word 8: DIZZY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1425 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1425 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 19, 2025 Word 1: KNACK

KNACK Word 2: VERSO

VERSO Word 3: METER

METER Word 4: HYPER

HYPER Word 5: SAUTE

SAUTE Word 6: POOCH

POOCH Word 7: GAILY

GAILY Word 8: WRIST

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1424 Answers For December 18, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TWEED

TWEED Word 2: LUNAR

LUNAR Word 3: STAGE

STAGE Word 4: COVET

COVET Word 5: PLIER

PLIER Word 6: WISER

WISER Word 7: RAZOR

RAZOR Word 8: SALLY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!