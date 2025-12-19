Octordle #1426 Hints And Answers Today: December 20, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1426 answers for December 20, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1426 Hints For December 20, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 0 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are M, Y, O, D, N, Y, E, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are Q, S, B, R, M, S, S, A

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1426 Answers For December 20, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1426:

Click to reveal Octordle #1426 Answers for December 20, 2025 Word 1: QUALM

QUALM Word 2: STRAY

STRAY Word 3: BANJO

BANJO Word 4: RAPID

RAPID Word 5: MASON

MASON Word 6: STORY

STORY Word 7: SAUCE

SAUCE Word 8: ALOFT

I solved this set with a lively but controlled rhythm, helped by a healthy vowel spread that made crossings cooperative and the complete absence of doubled letters keeping the grid feeling clean and precise. The mix of starting letters avoided predictability, while the varied endings prevented any one pattern from dominating the solve. The presence of a couple of uncommon letters added just a touch of bite without slowing progress too much. Overall it felt brisk, fair, and engaging, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1426 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 20, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 20, 2025: Word 1: DAILY

DAILY Word 2: BEING

BEING Word 3: TRIBE

TRIBE Word 4: STRIP

STRIP Word 5: CADET

CADET Word 6: STILL

STILL Word 7: HENCE

HENCE Word 8: ELITE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1426 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1426 for December 20, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 20, 2025 Word 1: ELUDE

ELUDE Word 2: GNASH

GNASH Word 3: FLING

FLING Word 4: FORGO

FORGO Word 5: GRIMY

GRIMY Word 6: SONIC

SONIC Word 7: CLANG

CLANG Word 8: BRAIN

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1426 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1426 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 20, 2025 Word 1: SLEEP

SLEEP Word 2: BADGE

BADGE Word 3: OLIVE

OLIVE Word 4: STEEP

STEEP Word 5: CLUMP

CLUMP Word 6: PLUMP

PLUMP Word 7: JEWEL

JEWEL Word 8: SOOTY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1425 Answers For December 19, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TYING

TYING Word 2: PASTE

PASTE Word 3: TAUNT

TAUNT Word 4: SEGUE

SEGUE Word 5: WHILE

WHILE Word 6: DWELL

DWELL Word 7: CLASS

CLASS Word 8: SNAIL

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!