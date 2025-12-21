Octordle #1428 Hints And Answers Today: December 22, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1428 answers for December 22, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1428 Hints For December 22, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, D, G, L, R, K, E, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are O, H, W, B, A, C, E, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1428 Answers For December 22, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1428:

Click to reveal Octordle #1428 Answers for December 22, 2025 Word 1: ONION

ONION Word 2: HUMID

HUMID Word 3: WRUNG

WRUNG Word 4: BRAWL

BRAWL Word 5: AFTER

AFTER Word 6: CHECK

CHECK Word 7: ENSUE

ENSUE Word 8: CHART

I worked through this set with a steady, methodical feel, helped by a moderate vowel pool that made crossings dependable without turning the solve automatic. A few repeated letter entries gave me useful anchors, while the mix of starting and ending letters kept patterns from becoming predictable too early. The absence of rare consonants meant the challenge stayed rooted in clean deduction rather than obscurity. Overall it felt fair, balanced, and quietly satisfying to solve, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1428 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 22, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octorholdsdle answers for December 22, 2025: Word 1: GOOFY

GOOFY Word 2: SLEEP

SLEEP Word 3: FEVER

FEVER Word 4: SOAPY

SOAPY Word 5: QUITE

QUITE Word 6: TIGER

TIGER Word 7: PIECE

PIECE Word 8: CANOE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1428 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1428 for December 22, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 22, 2025 Word 1: HARDY

HARDY Word 2: SCRUM

SCRUM Word 3: REDUX

REDUX Word 4: SCALP

SCALP Word 5: AMUSE

AMUSE Word 6: STAID

STAID Word 7: WIDER

WIDER Word 8: CORGI

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1428 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1428 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 22, 2025 Word 1: BULKY

BULKY Word 2: BATON

BATON Word 3: MAMBO

MAMBO Word 4: COPSE

COPSE Word 5: WORTH

WORTH Word 6: VAPID

VAPID Word 7: QUELL

QUELL Word 8: STOCK

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1427 Answers For December 21, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: RIVET

RIVET Word 2: INDEX

INDEX Word 3: BRAND

BRAND Word 4: MANLY

MANLY Word 5: SYNOD

SYNOD Word 6: UNLIT

UNLIT Word 7: SPILL

SPILL Word 8: TRULY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!