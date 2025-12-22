Octordle #1429 Hints And Answers Today: December 23, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1429 answers for December 23, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1429 Hints For December 23, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are L, E, C, Y, D, R, E, T

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, P, B, B, P, F, P, Y

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1429 Answers For December 23, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1429:

Click to reveal Octordle #1429 Answers for December 23, 2025 Word 1: STALL

STALL Word 2: PUREE

PUREE Word 3: BASIC

BASIC Word 4: BURLY

BURLY Word 5: PLAID

PLAID Word 6: FREER

FREER Word 7: PLACE

PLACE Word 8: YEAST

I solved this set with a smooth, confident flow, helped by a healthy vowel balance that made crossings cooperative and three repeated letter entries that acted as clear but not overpowering anchors. The mix of starting letters avoided predictability, while the endings gave a pleasing rhythm as the grid filled in. Nothing felt obscure or forced, and the overall difficulty stayed comfortably even throughout, so I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1429 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 23, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octorholdsdle answers for December 23, 2025: Word 1: PARTY

PARTY Word 2: EVERY

EVERY Word 3: CREAM

CREAM Word 4: DITCH

DITCH Word 5: COUNT

COUNT Word 6: SHELL

SHELL Word 7: SNORT

SNORT Word 8: WOMEN

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1429 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1429 for December 23, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 23, 2025 Word 1: PRANK

PRANK Word 2: FURRY

FURRY Word 3: THONG

THONG Word 4: SCANT

SCANT Word 5: LYMPH

LYMPH Word 6: SHOWY

SHOWY Word 7: SASSY

SASSY Word 8: WOOLY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1429 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1429 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 23, 2025 Word 1: LEARN

LEARN Word 2: HAUNT

HAUNT Word 3: CLAIM

CLAIM Word 4: FRIED

FRIED Word 5: SMELT

SMELT Word 6: TRUCK

TRUCK Word 7: WOOLY

WOOLY Word 8: PLUME

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1428 Answers For December 22, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ONION

ONION Word 2: HUMID

HUMID Word 3: WRUNG

WRUNG Word 4: BRAWL

BRAWL Word 5: AFTER

AFTER Word 6: CHECK

CHECK Word 7: ENSUE

ENSUE Word 8: CHART

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!