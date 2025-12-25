Octordle #1432 Hints And Answers Today: December 26, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1432 answers for December 26, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1432 Hints For December 26, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are K, N, Y, R, K, D, Y, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are Q, A, L, V, S, T, S, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1432 Answers For December 26, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1432:

Click to reveal Octordle #1432 Answers for December 26, 2025 Word 1: QUIRK

QUIRK Word 2: APRON

APRON Word 3: LEFTY

LEFTY Word 4: VALOR

VALOR Word 5: STICK

STICK Word 6: TREAD

TREAD Word 7: SASSY

SASSY Word 8: POESY

I solved this set with a slightly punchier feel than usual, as the vowel balance kept things moving while the near absence of repeated-letter entries meant I had to rely more on clean pattern deduction. The mix of starting letters felt nicely varied, and the cluster of similar endings emerged only late in the solve, which added a satisfying sense of structure. The single uncommon letter gave the grid a small moment of resistance without slowing momentum. Overall it felt brisk, fair, and engaging, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1432 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 26, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 26, 2025: Word 1: BRAID

BRAID Word 2: FIRST

FIRST Word 3: HARSH

HARSH Word 4: CHALK

CHALK Word 5: TOAST

TOAST Word 6: MANGO

MANGO Word 7: DECAY

DECAY Word 8: REPEL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1432 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1432 for December 26, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 26, 2025 Word 1: DAUNT

DAUNT Word 2: COWER

COWER Word 3: STAMP

STAMP Word 4: QUERY

QUERY Word 5: GAUDY

GAUDY Word 6: DECOY

DECOY Word 7: TEETH

TEETH Word 8: LATHE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1432 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1432 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 26, 2025 Word 1: TATTY

TATTY Word 2: PLEAT

PLEAT Word 3: SWASH

SWASH Word 4: AISLE

AISLE Word 5: SHONE

SHONE Word 6: ADAGE

ADAGE Word 7: GLYPH

GLYPH Word 8: AUNTY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1431 Answers For December 25, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CLOSE

CLOSE Word 2: BRING

BRING Word 3: SLOOP

SLOOP Word 4: BRAVO

BRAVO Word 5: BIRTH

BIRTH Word 6: SALON

SALON Word 7: STONE

STONE Word 8: KNACK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!