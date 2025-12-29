Octordle #1436 Hints And Answers Today: December 30, 2025

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1436 answers for December 30, 2025. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1436 Hints For December 30, 2025

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 5 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are H, T, T, L, C, D, N, P

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, F, R, T, L, A, U, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1436 Answers For December 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1436:

Click to reveal Octordle #1436 Answers for December 30, 2025 Word 1: SWASH

SWASH Word 2: FACET

FACET Word 3: ROOST

ROOST Word 4: TOTAL

TOTAL Word 5: LILAC

LILAC Word 6: ACRID

ACRID Word 7: UNION

UNION Word 8: CLUMP

I solved this set with a nicely textured flow, as the mix of repeated-letter entries and cleaner words gave me alternating moments of quick confirmation and thoughtful deduction. The vowel balance felt just right, helping the grid open up without making anything automatic, while the varied starting letters kept patterns from becoming predictable too early. The endings added a firm, grounded feel to the solve, especially toward the finish. Overall it felt fair, engaging, and smoothly constructed, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1436 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for December 30, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for December 30, 2025: Word 1: POPPY

POPPY Word 2: FIELD

FIELD Word 3: METER

METER Word 4: PINKY

PINKY Word 5: JOKER

JOKER Word 6: BEARD

BEARD Word 7: NEVER

NEVER Word 8: AWAKE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1436 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1436 for December 30, 2025:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for December 30, 2025 Word 1: AGAVE

AGAVE Word 2: BUILD

BUILD Word 3: NEWLY

NEWLY Word 4: REPEL

REPEL Word 5: CHUTE

CHUTE Word 6: AGILE

AGILE Word 7: VALOR

VALOR Word 8: CAPON

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1436 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1436 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for December 30, 2025 Word 1: EXILE

EXILE Word 2: VOICE

VOICE Word 3: SHADY

SHADY Word 4: VAULT

VAULT Word 5: FOCAL

FOCAL Word 6: THROW

THROW Word 7: RELIC

RELIC Word 8: FISHY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1435 Answers For December 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TITLE

TITLE Word 2: COUPE

COUPE Word 3: ALIBI

ALIBI Word 4: LUPUS

LUPUS Word 5: OPINE

OPINE Word 6: SLURP

SLURP Word 7: MANGA

MANGA Word 8: LOWLY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!