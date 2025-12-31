Home » Puzzles » Octordle #1438 Hints And Answers Today: January 1, 2026

Octordle #1438 Hints And Answers Today: January 1, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1438 answers for January 1, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1438 Hints For January 1, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, N, C, N, E, Y, N, W

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, A, E, W, L, H, T, E

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1438 Answers For January 1, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1438:

Click to reveal Octordle #1438 Answers for January 1, 2026
  • Word 1: TRUER
  • Word 2: ADMIN
  • Word 3: ETHIC
  • Word 4: WOVEN
  • Word 5: LOUSE
  • Word 6: HASTY
  • Word 7: THORN
  • Word 8: ENDOW

I solved this set with a smooth, steady rhythm, as the vowel spread made crossings dependable while the mostly repetition-free words required clean pattern recognition rather than easy anchors. The opening letters felt nicely varied, and the endings created a subtle consistency that emerged late in the solve. With no rare consonants adding friction, the challenge stayed fair and balanced throughout, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1438 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 1, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 1, 2026:
  • Word 1: PAUSE
  • Word 2: WHICH
  • Word 3: BLIND
  • Word 4: LEVEL
  • Word 5: LIMIT
  • Word 6: THIRD
  • Word 7: DEPOT
  • Word 8: FLOOD

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1438 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1438 for January 1, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 1, 2026
  • Word 1: ANNOY
  • Word 2: WISPY
  • Word 3: RISKY
  • Word 4: POLAR
  • Word 5: CODEX
  • Word 6: MISTY
  • Word 7: PINCH
  • Word 8: PLAIT

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1438 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1438 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 1, 2026
  • Word 1: TITHE
  • Word 2: AXIAL
  • Word 3: MANLY
  • Word 4: GRIEF
  • Word 5: ELITE
  • Word 6: DUCHY
  • Word 7: TRUTH
  • Word 8: FEWER

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1437 Answers For December 31, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: WAXEN
  • Word 2: MAMMA
  • Word 3: APTLY
  • Word 4: RANCH
  • Word 5: GUIDE
  • Word 6: SHARK
  • Word 7: COUNT
  • Word 8: QUACK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

