Octordle #1440 Hints And Answers Today: January 3, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1440 answers for January 3, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1440 Hints For January 3, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 19 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, R, D, L, E, T, E, E

The starting letters for today's Octordle are A, O, A, Q, A, A, S, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1440 Answers For January 3, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1440:

Click to reveal Octordle #1440 Answers for January 3, 2026 Word 1: ADULT

ADULT Word 2: ORDER

ORDER Word 3: AVOID

AVOID Word 4: QUAIL

QUAIL Word 5: AZURE

AZURE Word 6: ASSET

ASSET Word 7: SNIDE

SNIDE Word 8: THREE

I solved this set with a smooth but slightly thoughtful pace, as the strong vowel presence made crossings very cooperative while only a few repeated-letter entries provided limited but helpful anchors. The mix of starting letters avoided predictability, and the endings settled into a subtle pattern that became clearer near the finish. The appearance of a couple of uncommon letters added a small moment of resistance without disrupting the overall flow. Taken together, it felt clean, fair, and gently engaging, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1440 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 3, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 3, 2026: Word 1: CURVE

CURVE Word 2: WRONG

WRONG Word 3: SHADY

SHADY Word 4: MELON

MELON Word 5: HAPPY

HAPPY Word 6: BROTH

BROTH Word 7: STASH

STASH Word 8: ABOUT

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1440 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1440 for January 3, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 3, 2026 Word 1: LUCRE

LUCRE Word 2: CREPE

CREPE Word 3: HAZEL

HAZEL Word 4: RUMBA

RUMBA Word 5: ABATE

ABATE Word 6: DAIRY

DAIRY Word 7: TRUTH

TRUTH Word 8: GENUS

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1440 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1440 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 3, 2026 Word 1: INTER

INTER Word 2: JOUST

JOUST Word 3: BEGAT

BEGAT Word 4: PROBE

PROBE Word 5: CHAIN

CHAIN Word 6: BULGE

BULGE Word 7: THEME

THEME Word 8: TEARY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1439 Answers For January 2, 2026

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: VAULT

VAULT Word 2: BUNCH

BUNCH Word 3: CHOCK

CHOCK Word 4: MYRRH

MYRRH Word 5: RINSE

RINSE Word 6: CHEAT

CHEAT Word 7: MOSSY

MOSSY Word 8: STUDY

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!