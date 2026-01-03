Octordle #1441 Hints And Answers Today: January 4, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1441 answers for January 4, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1441 Hints For January 4, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 7 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are O, E, N, Y, L, T, N, Y

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are T, W, A, E, M, A, B, B

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 2 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1441 Answers For January 4, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1441:

Click to reveal Octordle #1441 Answers for January 4, 2026 Word 1: TABOO

TABOO Word 2: WHOSE

WHOSE Word 3: AXION

AXION Word 4: ENJOY

ENJOY Word 5: MORAL

MORAL Word 6: ABBOT

ABBOT Word 7: BATON

BATON Word 8: BUNNY

I solved this set with a lively but controlled rhythm, as the strong vowel presence made crossings cooperative while only a few repeated-letter entries provided selective anchors rather than constant handholds. The spread of starting letters kept the grid from feeling predictable, and the mix of endings added a nice cadence as answers fell into place. The appearance of uncommon letters added brief moments of resistance that kept things interesting without slowing momentum. Overall it felt fair, engaging, and pleasantly varied, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1441 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 4, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 4, 2026: Word 1: ORBIT

ORBIT Word 2: CHEST

CHEST Word 3: SIXTY

SIXTY Word 4: HEARD

HEARD Word 5: FLUSH

FLUSH Word 6: DINER

DINER Word 7: STAIR

STAIR Word 8: FLAKE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1441 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1441 for January 4, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 4, 2026 Word 1: BUDDY

BUDDY Word 2: NOSEY

NOSEY Word 3: LOYAL

LOYAL Word 4: DWELL

DWELL Word 5: FLANK

FLANK Word 6: FAULT

FAULT Word 7: PUFFY

PUFFY Word 8: SWORD

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1441 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1441 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 4, 2026 Word 1: FOYER

FOYER Word 2: STUNK

STUNK Word 3: STYLE

STYLE Word 4: PLUNK

PLUNK Word 5: STATE

STATE Word 6: PRIED

PRIED Word 7: MOURN

MOURN Word 8: RELAY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1440 Answers For January 3, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ADULT

ADULT Word 2: ORDER

ORDER Word 3: AVOID

AVOID Word 4: QUAIL

QUAIL Word 5: AZURE

AZURE Word 6: ASSET

ASSET Word 7: SNIDE

SNIDE Word 8: THREE

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!