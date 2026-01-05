Octordle #1443 Hints And Answers Today: January 6, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1443 answers for January 6, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1443 Hints For January 6, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 13 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, E, Y, Y, T, T, Y, W

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are U, B, R, C, S, S, S, R

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1443 Answers For January 6, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1443:

Click to reveal Octordle #1443 Answers for January 6, 2026 Word 1: USAGE

USAGE Word 2: BOOZE

BOOZE Word 3: ROWDY

ROWDY Word 4: CARRY

CARRY Word 5: SPLAT

SPLAT Word 6: SLEPT

SLEPT Word 7: SPRAY

SPRAY Word 8: RENEW

I solved this set with a lively, forward-moving rhythm, as the moderate vowel count made crossings helpful without turning the solve automatic, and the few repeated-letter entries provided just enough anchoring to keep momentum going. The cluster of words sharing similar starting letters created a satisfying pattern that only became clear partway through, while the varied endings kept things from feeling flat. The single uncommon letter added a brief moment of resistance that sharpened the experience rather than slowing it. Overall, it felt energetic, fair, and well-balanced, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1443 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 6, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 6, 2026: Word 1: SPOIL

SPOIL Word 2: BLINK

BLINK Word 3: GRUNT

GRUNT Word 4: CRAWL

CRAWL Word 5: SNORE

SNORE Word 6: ANGRY

ANGRY Word 7: CHASE

CHASE Word 8: ELDER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1443 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1443 for January 6, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 6, 2026 Word 1: HARSH

HARSH Word 2: LOTTO

LOTTO Word 3: INFER

INFER Word 4: RERUN

RERUN Word 5: TROVE

TROVE Word 6: RIDGE

RIDGE Word 7: CORER

CORER Word 8: BLUSH

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1443 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1443 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 6, 2026 Word 1: JEWEL

JEWEL Word 2: SOOTY

SOOTY Word 3: THOSE

THOSE Word 4: MADLY

MADLY Word 5: CANON

CANON Word 6: POWER

POWER Word 7: PRIZE

PRIZE Word 8: TOWER

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1442 Answers For January 5, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: CLASS

CLASS Word 2: SNAIL

SNAIL Word 3: PATIO

PATIO Word 4: HEARD

HEARD Word 5: KNELT

KNELT Word 6: NEWER

NEWER Word 7: ELOPE

ELOPE Word 8: SAVOR

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!