Octordle #1444 Hints And Answers Today: January 7, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1444 answers for January 7, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1444 Hints For January 7, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 16 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are T, O, E, A, F, A, R, E

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are L, D, V, A, C, F, T, G

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1444 Answers For January 7, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1444:

Click to reveal Octordle #1444 Answers for January 7, 2026 Word 1: LIMIT

LIMIT Word 2: DINGO

DINGO Word 3: VENUE

VENUE Word 4: ALPHA

ALPHA Word 5: CLIFF

CLIFF Word 6: FLORA

FLORA Word 7: THEIR

THEIR Word 8: GLADE

I solved this set with a steady, comfortable rhythm, as the healthy vowel count made crossings cooperative while a few repeated letter entries provided useful but unobtrusive anchors. The spread of starting letters kept the early fill flexible, and the mix of endings added a pleasing sense of balance as the grid came together. Nothing felt obscure or forced, and progress stayed smooth throughout. Overall, it struck me as a clean, fair puzzle, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1444 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 7, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 7, 2026: Word 1: ALIVE

ALIVE Word 2: TRAIT

TRAIT Word 3: WOMAN

WOMAN Word 4: CHAMP

CHAMP Word 5: ARISE

ARISE Word 6: BASIC

BASIC Word 7: HATCH

HATCH Word 8: CRAMP

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1444 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1444 for January 7, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 7, 2026 Word 1: GEESE

GEESE Word 2: FUZZY

FUZZY Word 3: HUTCH

HUTCH Word 4: VERSO

VERSO Word 5: PUREE

PUREE Word 6: DOWDY

DOWDY Word 7: BEADY

BEADY Word 8: COPSE

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1444 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1444 Answers

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 7, 2026 Word 1: SETUP

SETUP Word 2: SPORT

SPORT Word 3: QUOTH

QUOTH Word 4: FUGUE

FUGUE Word 5: RELAX

RELAX Word 6: GUILD

GUILD Word 7: UNION

UNION Word 8: WINCH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1443 Answers For January 6, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: USAGE

USAGE Word 2: BOOZE

BOOZE Word 3: ROWDY

ROWDY Word 4: CARRY

CARRY Word 5: SPLAT

SPLAT Word 6: SLEPT

SLEPT Word 7: SPRAY

SPRAY Word 8: RENEW

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!