Octordle #1446 Hints And Answers Today: January 9, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1446 answers for January 9, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1446 Hints For January 9, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are R, R, E, Y, N, E, H, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are L, O, W, B, L, L, T, D

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1446 Answers For January 9, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1446:

Click to reveal Octordle #1446 Answers for January 9, 2026 Word 1: LATER

LATER Word 2: OTHER

OTHER Word 3: WHERE

WHERE Word 4: BERRY

BERRY Word 5: LADEN

LADEN Word 6: LARGE

LARGE Word 7: THIGH

THIGH Word 8: DEBAR

I solved this set at a relaxed, steady pace, with a balanced vowel count that kept crossings cooperative without making anything feel automatic. Only a couple of repeated-letter entries provided light anchors, so most of the progress came from clean pattern recognition rather than obvious footholds. The variety in starting letters helped the grid feel open early on, while the endings gradually revealed a quiet structure as everything came together. Overall, it felt fair, tidy, and satisfying to work through, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1446 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 9, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 9, 2026: Word 1: DADDY

DADDY Word 2: PROUD

PROUD Word 3: DIZZY

DIZZY Word 4: BURNT

BURNT Word 5: LOOSE

LOOSE Word 6: MEATY

MEATY Word 7: CROOK

CROOK Word 8: LUNCH

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1446 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1446 for January 9, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 9, 2026 Word 1: AMISS

AMISS Word 2: SEIZE

SEIZE Word 3: FIEND

FIEND Word 4: GRAIN

GRAIN Word 5: SIGMA

SIGMA Word 6: HASTE

HASTE Word 7: CRYPT

CRYPT Word 8: CANAL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1446 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1446

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 9, 2026 Word 1: QUACK

QUACK Word 2: THINK

THINK Word 3: REUSE

REUSE Word 4: STONY

STONY Word 5: WORSE

WORSE Word 6: DRANK

DRANK Word 7: DOWDY

DOWDY Word 8: ENEMY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1445 Answers For January 8, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ENSUE

ENSUE Word 2: CHART

CHART Word 3: ANGST

ANGST Word 4: AWAIT

AWAIT Word 5: ISSUE

ISSUE Word 6: CRIER

CRIER Word 7: TRAIT

TRAIT Word 8: GAVEL

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!