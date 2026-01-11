Home » Puzzles » Octordle #1449 Hints And Answers Today: January 12, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1449 answers for January 12, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Octordle #1449 Hints And Answers Today: January 12, 2026

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1449 Hints For January 12, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition

Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels

There are 15 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters

The ending letters for today’s Octordle are E, Y, Y, Y, M, N, R, A

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters

The starting letters for today’s Octordle are E, R, G, C, F, H, P, T

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )

Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1449 Answers For January 12, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1449:

Click to reveal Octordle #1449 Answers for January 12, 2026
  • Word 1: ELATE
  • Word 2: READY
  • Word 3: GRAVY
  • Word 4: CORNY
  • Word 5: FORUM
  • Word 6: HUMAN
  • Word 7: POWER
  • Word 8: THETA

I solved this set with a calm, steady rhythm, helped by a balanced vowel count that made crossings cooperative without turning the process automatic. Only a couple of repeated-letter entries offered gentle anchors, so most of the progress came from clean pattern recognition. The variety of starting letters kept the early fill flexible, while the endings gradually formed a subtle structure as everything came together. Overall it felt fair, tidy, and satisfying to work through, and I would rate it 4 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1449 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 12, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 12, 2026:
  • Word 1: UPSET
  • Word 2: KNELT
  • Word 3: MIMIC
  • Word 4: ALOUD
  • Word 5: STICK
  • Word 6: FROZE
  • Word 7: LOYAL
  • Word 8: SHORE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1449 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1449 for January 12, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 12, 2026
  • Word 1: MESSY
  • Word 2: THROB
  • Word 3: RHYME
  • Word 4: BROTH
  • Word 5: COAST
  • Word 6: DIRGE
  • Word 7: BLEEP
  • Word 8: HUNKY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1449 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1449

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 12, 2026
  • Word 1: STERN
  • Word 2: NIGHT
  • Word 3: CHAMP
  • Word 4: SPRAY
  • Word 5: RUMBA
  • Word 6: WORLD
  • Word 7: ADMIN
  • Word 8: MANGY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1448 Answers For January 11, 2026

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

  • Word 1: PAYEE
  • Word 2: SLUNG
  • Word 3: CLOSE
  • Word 4: BRING
  • Word 5: SLOOP
  • Word 6: BRAVO
  • Word 7: BIRTH
  • Word 8: SALON

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

  • 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
  • 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

  • You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
  • Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
  • Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
  • Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!

