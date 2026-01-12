Octordle #1450 Hints And Answers Today: January 13, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1450 answers for January 13, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1450 Hints For January 13, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are A, L, R, L, T, N, R, A

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are Z, G, E, I, S, B, E, U

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1450 Answers For January 13, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1450:

Click to reveal Octordle #1450 Answers for January 13, 2026 Word 1: ZEBRA

ZEBRA Word 2: GRILL

GRILL Word 3: ETHER

ETHER Word 4: IMPEL

IMPEL Word 5: SPURT

SPURT Word 6: BEGUN

BEGUN Word 7: ESTER

ESTER Word 8: ULTRA

I solved this set with a smooth, slightly lively rhythm, since the vowel balance kept crossings cooperative while the few repeated-letter entries provided just enough anchoring to maintain momentum without making anything feel automatic. The starting letters were nicely varied, and the endings gave a subtle structure as the grid filled in. The single uncommon letter added a small point of spice without raising difficulty too much. Overall it felt fair, engaging, and well-paced, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1450 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 13, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 13, 2026: Word 1: FRUIT

FRUIT Word 2: BONUS

BONUS Word 3: HEADY

HEADY Word 4: ROUTE

ROUTE Word 5: ZESTY

ZESTY Word 6: RABID

RABID Word 7: PANEL

PANEL Word 8: SPOKE

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1450 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1450 for January 13, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 13, 2026 Word 1: GIDDY

GIDDY Word 2: WREAK

WREAK Word 3: ZILCH

ZILCH Word 4: MEALY

MEALY Word 5: TRASH

TRASH Word 6: HUBBY

HUBBY Word 7: FOIST

FOIST Word 8: CAMEO

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1450 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1450

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 13, 2026 Word 1: DUMPY

DUMPY Word 2: SKIMP

SKIMP Word 3: ABHOR

ABHOR Word 4: SUPER

SUPER Word 5: SLUMP

SLUMP Word 6: PLATE

PLATE Word 7: LANCE

LANCE Word 8: TILDE

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1449 Answers For January 12, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ELATE

ELATE Word 2: READY

READY Word 3: GRAVY

GRAVY Word 4: CORNY

CORNY Word 5: FORUM

FORUM Word 6: HUMAN

HUMAN Word 7: POWER

POWER Word 8: THETA

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!