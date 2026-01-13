Octordle #1451 Hints And Answers Today: January 14, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1451 answers for January 14, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.
Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1451 Hints For January 14, 2026
If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition
Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels
There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters
The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, Y, G, Y, E, A, P, N
Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters
The starting letters for today’s Octordle are W, P, S, A, A, S, U, C
Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J )
Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.
Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.
Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1451 Answers For January 14, 2026
Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1451:
Click to reveal Octordle #1451 Answers for January 14, 2026
- Word 1: WIDEN
- Word 2: PUFFY
- Word 3: SWING
- Word 4: ALLAY
- Word 5: ALIVE
- Word 6: SIGMA
- Word 7: USURP
- Word 8: COVEN
I solved this set with a steady, satisfying flow, as the vowel count gave plenty of support for crossings while a few repeated-letter entries provided helpful anchors without making anything feel too guided. The mix of starting letters kept the early fill flexible, and the varied endings created a nice rhythm as the grid came together. Nothing felt obscure or unfair, and progress stayed smooth throughout. Overall it played as a clean, approachable puzzle, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.
Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1451 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 14, 2026:
Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 14, 2026:
- Word 1: DIGIT
- Word 2: MUSHY
- Word 3: PINCH
- Word 4: CRASH
- Word 5: RANGE
- Word 6: PEACH
- Word 7: BOSSY
- Word 8: MODEL
Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1451 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1451 for January 14, 2026:
Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 14, 2026
- Word 1: QUAIL
- Word 2: BROOD
- Word 3: FULLY
- Word 4: SHACK
- Word 5: TUBER
- Word 6: FRONT
- Word 7: PETTY
- Word 8: MINTY
Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1451 Answers
Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1451
Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 14, 2026
- Word 1: PROUD
- Word 2: BIOME
- Word 3: ROOMY
- Word 4: CLEAT
- Word 5: FROCK
- Word 6: DRAIN
- Word 7: MEATY
- Word 8: TABBY
Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1450 Answers For January 13, 2026
In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them
- Word 1: ZEBRA
- Word 2: GRILL
- Word 3: ETHER
- Word 4: IMPEL
- Word 5: SPURT
- Word 6: BEGUN
- Word 7: ESTER
- Word 8: ULTRA
How To Play Octordle
Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.
Here’s how it works:
- 🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.
- 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
- ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.
Key Rules to Remember:
- You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.
- Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.
- Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.
- Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.
Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!