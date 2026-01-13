Octordle #1451 Hints And Answers Today: January 14, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1451 answers for January 14, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1451 Hints For January 14, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 3 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are N, Y, G, Y, E, A, P, N

The starting letters for today's Octordle are W, P, S, A, A, S, U, C

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1451 Answers For January 14, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1451:

Click to reveal Octordle #1451 Answers for January 14, 2026 Word 1: WIDEN

WIDEN Word 2: PUFFY

PUFFY Word 3: SWING

SWING Word 4: ALLAY

ALLAY Word 5: ALIVE

ALIVE Word 6: SIGMA

SIGMA Word 7: USURP

USURP Word 8: COVEN

I solved this set with a steady, satisfying flow, as the vowel count gave plenty of support for crossings while a few repeated-letter entries provided helpful anchors without making anything feel too guided. The mix of starting letters kept the early fill flexible, and the varied endings created a nice rhythm as the grid came together. Nothing felt obscure or unfair, and progress stayed smooth throughout. Overall it played as a clean, approachable puzzle, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1451 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 14, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 14, 2026: Word 1: DIGIT

DIGIT Word 2: MUSHY

MUSHY Word 3: PINCH

PINCH Word 4: CRASH

CRASH Word 5: RANGE

RANGE Word 6: PEACH

PEACH Word 7: BOSSY

BOSSY Word 8: MODEL

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1451 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1451 for January 14, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 14, 2026 Word 1: QUAIL

QUAIL Word 2: BROOD

BROOD Word 3: FULLY

FULLY Word 4: SHACK

SHACK Word 5: TUBER

TUBER Word 6: FRONT

FRONT Word 7: PETTY

PETTY Word 8: MINTY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1451 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1451

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 14, 2026 Word 1: PROUD

PROUD Word 2: BIOME

BIOME Word 3: ROOMY

ROOMY Word 4: CLEAT

CLEAT Word 5: FROCK

FROCK Word 6: DRAIN

DRAIN Word 7: MEATY

MEATY Word 8: TABBY

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1450 Answers For January 13, 2026

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: ZEBRA

ZEBRA Word 2: GRILL

GRILL Word 3: ETHER

ETHER Word 4: IMPEL

IMPEL Word 5: SPURT

SPURT Word 6: BEGUN

BEGUN Word 7: ESTER

ESTER Word 8: ULTRA

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!