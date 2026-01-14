Octordle #1452 Hints And Answers Today: January 15, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1452 answers for January 15, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1452 Hints For January 15, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, E, G, E, E, H, H, R

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are W, H, S, S, C, R, T, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1452 Answers For January 15, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1452:

Click to reveal Octordle #1452 Answers for January 15, 2026 Word 1: WACKY

WACKY Word 2: HORSE

HORSE Word 3: SHRUG

SHRUG Word 4: SHAVE

SHAVE Word 5: CANOE

CANOE Word 6: ROACH

ROACH Word 7: TENTH

TENTH Word 8: SHEER

I solved this set with a steady, comfortable flow, helped by a strong E-heavy vowel balance that made crossings cooperative and two repeated-letter entries that acted as useful anchors without giving too much away. The clustering of similar starting letters created a subtle pattern that felt satisfying to uncover, while the endings stayed varied enough to avoid predictability. Overall it felt fair, smooth, and lightly engaging, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1452 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 15, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 15, 2026: Word 1: QUART

QUART Word 2: BINGE

BINGE Word 3: CANDY

CANDY Word 4: PLUMP

PLUMP Word 5: FRANK

FRANK Word 6: PLUSH

PLUSH Word 7: PAPER

PAPER Word 8: MOVER

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1452 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1452 for January 15, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 15, 2026 Word 1: FLIRT

FLIRT Word 2: BELCH

BELCH Word 3: COVER

COVER Word 4: PUTTY

PUTTY Word 5: TWIRL

TWIRL Word 6: MOIST

MOIST Word 7: SHOCK

SHOCK Word 8: DUCKY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1452 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1452

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 15, 2026 Word 1: CREED

CREED Word 2: SHAWL

SHAWL Word 3: MORPH

MORPH Word 4: OMEGA

OMEGA Word 5: PARKA

PARKA Word 6: TAMER

TAMER Word 7: GREET

GREET Word 8: KNEEL

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1451 Answers For January 14, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: WIDEN

WIDEN Word 2: PUFFY

PUFFY Word 3: SWING

SWING Word 4: ALLAY

ALLAY Word 5: ALIVE

ALIVE Word 6: SIGMA

SIGMA Word 7: USURP

USURP Word 8: COVEN

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!