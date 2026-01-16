Octordle #1454 Hints And Answers Today: January 17, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1454 answers for January 17, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1454 Hints For January 17, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 2 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are Y, T, N, A, Y, H, E, K

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are B, E, W, M, A, R, G, S

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 1 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1454 Answers For January 17, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1454:

Click to reveal Octordle #1454 Answers for January 17, 2026 Word 1: BATTY

BATTY Word 2: EGRET

EGRET Word 3: WAXEN

WAXEN Word 4: MAMMA

MAMMA Word 5: APTLY

APTLY Word 6: RANCH

RANCH Word 7: GUIDE

GUIDE Word 8: SHARK

I solved this set with a lively but controlled flow, since the vowel balance kept crossings cooperative while only a couple of repeated-letter entries gave brief anchors rather than constant guidance. The spread of starting letters felt nicely varied, and the endings provided a good mix of softer and sharper finishes that kept the solve interesting. The single uncommon letter added a small spike of character without really raising the difficulty. Overall it felt fair, clean, and enjoyable to work through, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout answers for today’s Quordle:

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1454 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 17, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 17, 2026: Word 1: RELAY

RELAY Word 2: PATCH

PATCH Word 3: APART

APART Word 4: NEEDY

NEEDY Word 5: MERGE

MERGE Word 6: TREND

TREND Word 7: WAGON

WAGON Word 8: DIRTY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1454 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1454 for January 17, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 17, 2026 Word 1: FLOAT

FLOAT Word 2: VIGOR

VIGOR Word 3: FARCE

FARCE Word 4: ADORE

ADORE Word 5: SMART

SMART Word 6: AUGUR

AUGUR Word 7: YEAST

YEAST Word 8: AWFUL

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1454 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1454

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 17, 2026 Word 1: ENJOY

ENJOY Word 2: CHUCK

CHUCK Word 3: RAINY

RAINY Word 4: SAUCY

SAUCY Word 5: SPRIG

SPRIG Word 6: WAGON

WAGON Word 7: FOIST

FOIST Word 8: GULCH

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1453 Answers For January 16, 2026

In case you missed yesterday’s Quordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: TOWEL

TOWEL Word 2: GUESS

GUESS Word 3: DITTO

DITTO Word 4: MODEM

MODEM Word 5: HUMUS

HUMUS Word 6: FROCK

FROCK Word 7: MANGE

MANGE Word 8: BELOW

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!