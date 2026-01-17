Octordle #1455 Hints And Answers Today: January 18, 2026

What if Wordle wasn’t just multiplied by four, but by eight? That’s exactly what Octordle brings to the table. Instead of guessing one or even four words, you’re now tasked with solving eight words at once. It’s a wild, brain-bending evolution of the classic word puzzle. And yes, it’s as tough as it sounds. But don’t worry—we’re here to help with the Octordle #1455 answers for January 18, 2026. Whether you’re just one word away or totally stuck, scroll on for hints and full solutions.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1455 Hints For January 18, 2026

If you’re looking to solve today’s Octordle but don’t want to see all the answers right away, here are a few hints to get you going:

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 1 Repetition Today’s Octordle has 1 repeated letters

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 2 Vowels There are 14 vowels in today’s Octordle

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 3 Ending Letters The ending letters for today’s Octordle are D, H, W, T, A, Y, Y, M

Click to reveal Quordle Hint 4 Starting Letters The starting letters for today’s Octordle are S, T, T, U, P, E, T, P

Click to reveal Octordle Hint 5 Uncommon Letters ( Q, Z, X, J ) Today’s Octordle has 0 uncommon letter.

Note: The following 5 letters are considered vowels in the English alphabet – A, E, I, O, U.

Today’s Daily Octordle Classic #1455 Answers For January 18, 2026

Here are all the answers to solve today’s Octordle #1455:

Click to reveal Octordle #1455 Answers for January 18, 2026 Word 1: STAID

STAID Word 2: TOOTH

TOOTH Word 3: THROW

THROW Word 4: UNMET

UNMET Word 5: PARKA

PARKA Word 6: EARLY

EARLY Word 7: TODAY

TODAY Word 8: PRISM

I solved this set with a steady, grounded rhythm, since the vowel count was supportive without making crossings feel automatic, and the single repeated-letter entry gave one clear anchor while the rest relied on clean deduction. The spread of starting letters kept the grid varied, and the endings added a nice mix of firmness and flow as everything locked into place. Overall it felt fair, mildly thoughtful, and satisfying to complete, and I would rate it 3 out of 5.

Today’s Daily Chill Octordle #1455 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Chill Octordle for January 18, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Chill Octordle answers for January 18, 2026: Word 1: FORTH

FORTH Word 2: BLACK

BLACK Word 3: VISIT

VISIT Word 4: TOUCH

TOUCH Word 5: LABEL

LABEL Word 6: CHESS

CHESS Word 7: MOVIE

MOVIE Word 8: SPRAY

Today’s Daily Extreme Octordle #1455 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Octordle daily Extreme #1455 for January 18, 2026:

Click to reveal today’s Daily Extreme Octordle Answers for January 18, 2026 Word 1: BUGGY

BUGGY Word 2: OCEAN

OCEAN Word 3: SHIFT

SHIFT Word 4: DRILL

DRILL Word 5: BAKER

BAKER Word 6: BUNNY

BUNNY Word 7: NAIVE

NAIVE Word 8: GUTSY

Today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1455 Answers

Here are the answers for today’s Daily Sequence Octordle #1455

Click to reveal today’s Daily Sequence Octordle for January 18, 2026 Word 1: PIVOT

PIVOT Word 2: SALVE

SALVE Word 3: CARVE

CARVE Word 4: SOGGY

SOGGY Word 5: TEPID

TEPID Word 6: PAYER

PAYER Word 7: CHAFE

CHAFE Word 8: BRING

Yesterday’s Octordle Classic #1454 Answers For January 17, 2026

In case you missed yesterday's Octordle or are simply living in a different time zone, here are the answers to solve them

Word 1: BATTY

BATTY Word 2: EGRET

EGRET Word 3: WAXEN

WAXEN Word 4: MAMMA

MAMMA Word 5: APTLY

APTLY Word 6: RANCH

RANCH Word 7: GUIDE

GUIDE Word 8: SHARK

How To Play Octordle

Octordle works like Wordle, but instead of solving just one word, you’re solving eight five-letter words at the same time. Every guess applies to all eight grids, and each grid gives you feedback to help narrow things down.

Here’s how it works:

🟩 Green: Letter is in the correct position.

Letter is in the correct position. 🟨 Yellow: Letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Letter is in the word but in the wrong position. ⬜ Gray: Letter is not in the word.

Key Rules to Remember:

You get 13 total guesses to solve all 8 words.

Each grid updates independently based on your guesses.

Once you solve a word, that grid locks and no longer uses future guesses.

Start with broad guesses to uncover letter patterns, then narrow down with targeted words.

Octordle is all about managing your guesses wisely — test, observe, adapt, and get ’em all eight! Ready to conquer tomorrow’s Octordle? Bookmark us for daily hints and answers, we’ve got your back!