Oda’s Health Issues Delays One Piece Chapter 1162 Release

Oda's health struggles force an unexpected One Piece Chapter 1162 delay, pushing its release to October.

One Piece Chapter 1162 has been delayed this week due to Eiichiro Oda’s health. Shonen Jump posted an official notice on their website that assured everyone that the manga wouldn’t be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #45 as previously listed. Let’s take a look at the reason behind it and when it will be released.

Why Is One Piece Chapter 1162 Delayed?

a still of Rocks D. Xebec - Oda’s Health Issues Delay One Piece Chapter 1162 Release
Marines as seen at God Valley | Credits: Toei Animation

According to an official message from the Shonen Jump Editorial Department, the delay was caused by Oda’s health worsening unexpectedly.

Although the chapter was listed in this issue, the correction couldn’t be made in time before the magazine went to print. The editorial staff issued an apology, thanked readers for their patience, and assured them that the manga will continue in Issue #46.

This news doesn’t come entirely as a shock. Oda has previously spoken about dealing with conditions such as moderate diabetes, gout, and eye problems that even required surgery. With One Piece now being on its last saga, the burden of closing decades’ worth of storytelling has only put more pressure on him.

When will One Piece Chapter 1162 Release?

A still of Rocks Pirates - Oda’s Health Issues Delay One Piece Chapter 1162 Release
The Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece Chapter 1160 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The manga is confirmed to return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #46, releasing on Monday, October 13, 2025. This means fans worldwide will be able to read One Piece Chapter 1162 on Sunday, October 19, 2025, as long as there are no further delays. The chapter can be found on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump+.

While the wait may feel frustrating, many fans agree that Oda’s health comes first. With the manga nearing its finale, prioritizing the author’s recovery is the only way to ensure One Piece gets the ending it truly deserves.

Source: Pewpiece on X

