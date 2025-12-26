Home » Puzzles » Of the Cheek – Crossword Clue Answers

Of the Cheek – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Of the Cheek, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Of the Cheek.

  • 5 letters – MALAR
  • 6 letters- BUCCAL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Of the Cheek. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLIP, ALL, CEO, SAX, ASS, BUM, CAN, HIP
4 LettersMALA, GLOW, TUBA, ZINC, HORN, EXEC, ARSE, BANK, BEAM, BUTT, CHAP, CHOP, DUFF, FACE, GALL, GENA, GILL, HAND, JOLE, JOWL, NECK, PRAT, SASS, SIDE, TAIL, TEAR, TUSH, 1979, TUDE
5 LettersMALAR, TUBAS, BRASS, CHEST, COAST, CRUST, FANNY, FLANK, MOUTH, NERVE, OTHER, PLUCK, PRIDE, ROUGE, SAUCE, SAUCY, SHORE, STERN, TUSHY, COSTO, GENAL, OKAPI
6 LettersBUCCAL, ZYGOMA, GLUTEI, GOPHER, OOMPAH, MAJORS, BEHIND, BORDER, BOTTOM, BREECH, CHEEKS, DARING, HAUNCH, HUBRIS, METTLE, RANCOR, SIDING, TEMPLE, TUCHIS, VANITY
7 LettersSCIATIC, NEURONE, CORONET, GENERAL, GALLEON, CONCEIT, COURAGE, DISDAIN, HEROICS, KEISTER, OFFENCE, PREMISE, PROFILE, QUARTER, RANCOUR, SARCASM, PARSNIP, ORGANIC
8 LettersMASSETER, HIGHERUP, BASSTUBA, ARCHNESS, AUDACITY, BACKTALK, BACKCHAT, BACKSIDE, BOLDNESS, CHUTZPAH, DEFIANCE, DERRIERE, MOUTHFUL, PERTNESS, PLANKING, RASHNESS, RUDENESS, TEMERITY, IMPERIAL, ROMULANS
9 LettersLEUCOTOMY, TRUMPETED, ANIMOSITY, ARROGANCE, ASSURANCE, BRASHNESS, BRASSNECK, BROADSIDE, CONTUMELY, DISESTEEM, EXPLETIVE, FLIPPANCY, HARDIHOOD, IMPUDENCE, INSOLENCE, INSOLENCY, PROFANITY, RASCALITY, SASSINESS
10 LettersGREENHORNS, MERCANTILE, ZOOLOGICAL, EFFRONTERY
11 LettersSE*XHORMONES
12 LettersJOURNALISTIC, IMPERTINENCE
15 LettersSLIDETROMBONIST, CONSTANTINEKANE
18 LettersBARTHOLOMEWKUMAPXO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

