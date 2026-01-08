If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Of the Sense of Touch, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Of the Sense of Touch – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Of the Sense of Touch.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LAP, RUB, TAP 4 Letters FEEL, DEAF, TACT, BANG, LOVE, SINE, AURA 5 Letters OSMIC, AURAL, OPTIC, BRUSH, FLICK, GRAZE, SENSE, TASTE, SPITZ, ANGST 6 Letters HAPTIC, VISION, STENCH, BREATH, CARESS, GLANCE, STROKE, EXTERA, RETINA, CREEPY 7 Letters TACTILE, TACTUAL, ANOSMIA, ANOSMIE, ANOSMIC, FEELING, VERTIGO, DESCENT, MONKEES, SENSUAL, AGNOSIA, HEARING, SENSORY, CONTACT, WHISPER, TENSILE, SPUTNIK, TENSIVE, THRILLS, OCTOMOM, BRENTON, DAVINCI 8 Letters FRISSION, TASTEBUD, DEAFNESS, SENSUOUS, KINGKONG 9 Letters OLFACTORY, ANALGESIA, OLFACTIVE, TACTILIST 10 Letters LIGHTTOUCH, FEELBETTER 12 Letters SYNAESTHESIA 14 Letters SINKINGFEELING

