Official Document – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Official Document.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters VISA, WRIT, DEED, SEAL, CERT, FORM, FILE, ROLL, LIEN, WILL 5 Letters TITLE, ISSUE, PAPER, BLANK, SCRIP, BRIEF, LEASE 6 Letters FORMAL, REPORT, PERMIT, ASSORT, ASSERT, NOTARY, ASIMOV, INFORM, PAPERS, DOCKET, SCRIPT, SCROLL 7 Letters DIPLOMA, WARRANT, CHARTER, UNSEALS, LICENCE, LICENSE, DOSSIER, WRITING 8 Letters PASSPORT, NOTARISE, LICENSED, DOCUMENT, CONTRACT 9 Letters PAPALBULL, AMENDMENT, HOLOGRAPH, PARCHMENT 10 Letters INSTRUMENT, CONVEYANCE 11 Letters CERTIFICATE, INADVISABLE, CREDENTIALS 13 Letters AUTHORIZATION, LETTERSPATENT, LETTERSPATENT, WILLIAMOFSALE 15 Letters AUTHENTICCOPIES 16 Letters BIRTHCERTIFICATE

