Official Specs Of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Are Here!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is coming next month, and the official specs are out.

The Cover display is going to be increased to 6.4 inches with 3,000 nits peak brightness.

It is going to be the first foldable with an IP68 rating, a 3nm Tensor G5 processor, and a 5015mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a beast in the foldable category, offering a large 6.3-inch cover display and a solid 4,650 mAh battery, even bigger than what Samsung’s Z Fold series provides. The best part? It delivered a clean Pixel software experience along with flagship-level cameras. And now, the wait is almost over. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is finally on its way, and leaks suggest it’s coming with some major upgrades, including a new processor and improvements across the board.

Android Headlines has revealed some key specs of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, Samsung just launched its Galaxy Z Fold 7 with some solid upgrades across performance and design. Now all eyes are on Google to see how the Pixel Fold lineup evolves. Let’s take a look at the leaked features and how they might stack up.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is shaping up to be Google’s most refined foldable yet. With better design, a bigger battery, and flagship features:

1. Slightly Bigger and Brighter Cover Display

The cover screen now goes from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches because of slimmer bezels and a refined hinge. That tiny bump might not sound like a lot, but it gives you more usable space without increasing the phone’s size. However, it will still be smaller than the Z Fold 7’s 6.5-inch cover screen.

Also, the peak brightness now hits 3,000 nits, a 10% increase over last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold for better outdoor use. It is brighter than the Z Fold 7’s 2600nits peak brightness display.

2. Same Camera Setup, Still Reliable

The camera system hasn’t changed much, but it’s still solid:

48MP main sensor

10.5MP ultrawide

10.8MP 5x telephoto

10MP selfie cameras on both displays

That’s the same setup as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which means you’ll still get Google’s class-leading image processing, just not any major upgrades this time.

3. Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Z Fold 7

This is where Google surprises everyone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs a massive 5,015mAh battery. That’s 7% bigger than last year’s model and about 9% more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which still packs the same 4400mAh battery.

For a foldable, this is impressive and could mean better real-world usage, especially with Google’s power-efficient optimization with the new chip and software.

4. 3nm Tensor G5, 16GB RAM, and New 1TB Option

Performance is getting a serious boost with the 3nm Tensor G5 chip, designed in-house by Google and manufactured by TSMC. This brings it closer to or slightly higher than the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It’s a major leap in both performance and efficiency, especially since Google’s previous chips often struggled with heating and throttling issues. If Google delivers on this, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could finally feel as fast and cool as the competition.

It’s going to be paired with 16GB RAM, so expect snappier multitasking and better thermal handling. Storage-wise, you now get:

256GB

512GB

1TB (New)

The 1TB variant is a big deal for creators and power users who need extra space.

5. First Foldable with IP68 Rating

For the first time, a foldable phone will launch with an IP68 certification. That means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is water and dust resistant, something we didn’t see even on the new Z Fold 7 or Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (which are only IP48 rated). This adds an extra layer of durability that users have been waiting for.

IP rating has always been one of the weakest points for foldables. Let’s be honest, if you ignore the foldable aspect, they’re fragile. It’s an important metric, especially when you compare it to other foldables.

The pricing is still not disclosed, but chances are that it will be priced between $1,599 and $1,799 for its 256GB variant. If it launches with the cheaper price, then it could be a great deal. That’s it, peeps. Stay tuned for other announcements and news.