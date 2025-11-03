Home » Puzzles » Omen – Crossword Clue Answers

Omen – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Omen, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Omen.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersFIN
4 LettersSIGN, BODE, HINT, SEER, LIEV
5 LettersBODER, DREAM, STRAW, TOKEN, AUGUR, SEERS, KNELL, AUGER
6 LettersAUGURY, BODING, THREAT, HERALD, NOTICE, SIGNAL, DANGER, BELIEF, RELIEF, DAMIEN, SHADOW, ASSIGN, REDSKY, WOKING
7 LettersPORTENT, AUSPICE, PREDICT, PROMISE, WARNING, PORTEND, PRESAGE, ENVENOM
8 LettersFOREBODE, PROPHECY, BODEMENT, FORECAST, EVIDENCE, INDICATE, FORETOEN, BLACKCAP, MNEMONIC, RESIGNED
9 LettersPRECURSOR, BRINGHOPE, FORETOKEN, MESSENGER, INTUITION, HARBINGER, MILLSTONE, NIGHTCROW
10 LettersINDICATION, FORERUNNER, FOREBODING, PREDICTION, PROGNOSTIC, DANGERSIGN, FORESHADOW, AUSPICIOUS, PROPITIOUS, ALMONDEYED, THIRTEENTH
11 LettersPREMONITION, WARNINGSIGN, FOREWARNING, SHAKESPEARE, STUFFYNOOSE
12 LettersSTORMYPETREL, CLAIRVOYANCE, CONSIGNMENTS
13 LettersFORESHADOWING, BIRDOFILLOMEN, PREINDICATION, PIECEOFADVICE, LEMONSQUEEZER
14 LettersSTRAWINTHEWIND, CAUTIONARYTALE, SIXOCLOCKNOOSE
15 LettersPROGNOSTICATION, ASTRAWINTHEWIND, PSIGNOFTHETIMES
16 LettersWRITINGONTHEWALL
17 LettersOMINOUSINDICATION
18 LettersSIGNOFTHINGSTOCOME
20 LettersHANDWRITINGONTHEWALL
23 LettersINDICATIONOFCOMINGEVENT

